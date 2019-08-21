missing children

Missing 10-year-old found safe, Tulare police say

(Tulare Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Tulare police say 10-year-old Jazlene has been found safe.

Tulare police are asking the public's help finding a 10-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Police say family reported Jazlene missing when she didn't return home from school. The girl attends Frank Kohn Elementary and lives on the east side not far from the school.

Anyone with information on Jazlene's whereabouts is asked to contact the Tulare Police Department.
