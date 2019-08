FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Tulare police say the boy has been found and is safe._______________________________________Tulare Police are asking the public's help finding an 11-year-old boy.The child was last seen in the area of Moraine and Alpine around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.Officials have not released the child's name, but say he was wearing a black shirt with the word "Cali" written on the left chest corner, tan pants and burgundy colored shoes.Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Tulare Police Department.