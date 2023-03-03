The Madera County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing at-risk man.

Madera County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help in finding missing at-risk man

Deputies say 55-year-old Joseph Dauderman has down syndrome and left his home on Avenue 12 1/2 possibly several hours ago.

Dauderman is known to walk away from his home, sometimes into nearby orchards.

He is 6-foot-two, weighs 162 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald.

Dauderman was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a long-sleeved, dark green plaid shirt.

If you have any information on Dauderman's whereabouts, call the Madera County Sheriff's Office at (559) 675-7770.