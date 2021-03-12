Pets & Animals

Fresno teacher offering $1,000 reward for her beloved missing parrot

If you see Kumi, you're asked to call Cathy Haynes at 559-259-8705.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A beloved bird is missing and a Fresno teacher needs your help to track him down.

Edison High teacher Cathy Haynes tells Action News her African grey parrot Kumi flew out an open door on Tuesday afternoon after being startled by dogs.

She says Kumi was last seen in the area of Dakota and Hughes and heading towards nearby apartments.

She is offering a $1,000 reward.

Haynes spent several hours looking for her bird and has been putting out flyers ever since, hoping for his safe return.

She says Kumi is well-trained and is friendly, and very social.

If you see him, you're asked to call Haynes at 559-259-8705.
