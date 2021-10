TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Tulare police say Jasper has been found safe.---------Tulare police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.Police say the boy, Jasper, has autism and he may be having a hard time finding his way home.He was last seen in the area of Ben Franklin Avenue and E. Cross Avenue on Sunday afternoon.He is wearing a white Pizza Planet shirt with tan shorts and checkered Van shoes.If you see him, please call (559)684-4290.