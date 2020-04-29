Clovis Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are asking for the public's help finding a missing, at-risk 16-year-old boy.Andrew Trippel was last seen on Tuesday around 9 p.m. in the area of Villa and Bullard Avenues.Trippel has black hair and blue eyes. It's unclear what kind of clothes he was wearing when he disappeared.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2800.