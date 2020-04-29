missing boy

Clovis Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

Andrew Trippel was last seen on Tuesday around 9 p.m. in the area of Villa and Bullard Avenues
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are asking for the public's help finding a missing, at-risk 16-year-old boy.

Andrew Trippel was last seen on Tuesday around 9 p.m. in the area of Villa and Bullard Avenues.

Trippel has black hair and blue eyes. It's unclear what kind of clothes he was wearing when he disappeared.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2800.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovissafetyclovis police departmentmissing boymissing person
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING BOY
Amber Alert: NC father, abducted toddler found in MD
Missing 13-year-old boy from Merced found safe
Boy, woman found safe after Amber Alert issued
Missing CO boy's stepmother arrested in SC, charged with murder
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother arrested for leaving child near Merced River after crashing car
Central California coronavirus cases
California SNAP recipients can now shop for groceries online
Employee at Fresno Cargill facility tests positive for COVID-19, company says
Woman claims her mother contracted COVID-19 at frozen Mexican food company plant
Police: Fight leads to deadly stabbing at central Fresno apartment
Shooting investigation underway in Merced Co., police say
Show More
Parade held for Madera tint shop owner who beat cancer
3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes near Bishop, USGS says
Two young girls, 6 and 10, hospitalized after ATV accident in Fresno County
Coronavirus cases aboard 2nd Navy ship still rising
Coronavirus: Costco to require all shoppers to wear face coverings
More TOP STORIES News