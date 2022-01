MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a missing man who may have drowned.The Merced County Sheriff's Office got a call just before 3 pm on Sunday about 39-year-old Amado Miranda.Officials say he was fishing along the California aqueduct in Los Banos when he lost his footing and fell in the water.Officials say Miranda was last seen about 300 yards down the waterway.Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff's Office.