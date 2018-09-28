Police seek public's help finding mother, daughter from Oklahoma last seen in LA

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help finding a missing mother from Oklahoma and her 11-year-old daughter who were believed to be in the Southland.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help finding a missing mother from Oklahoma and her 11-year-old daughter who were believed to be in the Southland.

Police say Amanda Kay Key, 40, and her daughter, Haley Marie Vilven, 11, were last seen on Sept. 15 near Union Station in Los Angeles. Family members have reported them missing.

Police say Key suffers from bipolar disorder. She is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Haley is a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, standing 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (213)996-1800. During non-business hours, call (877)LAPD-24-7 or provide anonymous information to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.

A mother and daughter from Oklahoma, Amanda Kay Key, 40, and Haley Marie Vilven, 11, were last seen on Sept. 15 near Union Station in Los Angeles.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanmissing personmissing childrenLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyOklahoma
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News