Have you seen him? Silver alert activated for missing man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol has activated a Silver Alert, on behalf of the Fresno Yosemite Airport police, for an at-risk/missing person.

CHP says 70-year-old Clyde Sleeper Jr. was last seen at 3:30 Saturday afternoon at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Sleeper is 5' 8", 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be wearing black pants with a grey hoodie and black coat carrying a silver/gray rolling suitcase.

Sleeper is also believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or your local police department. s