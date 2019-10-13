Missing Porterville man found safe in Patterson, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Porterville man who had been missing for three days was found in Patterson on Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Rafael Herrera Rios who has dementia and went missing on Wednesday.

Family members in the area located Rios, who is expected to be OK. He has been reunited with family in Porterville.
