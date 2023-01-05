List of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in the Central Valley

Friday, January 13

Garlanding Ceremony

TIME: 11:45 am - 12: 45 pm

ADDRESS: Courthouse Park

Awards Program

TIME: 5 pm

ADDRESS: Fresno City Hall

Saturday, January 14

Clovis Police Department Community Breakfast

TIME: 9 am

ADDRESS: California Health Science University: 2500 Alluvial Ave.

INFORMATION : $5 per ticket (pre-payment required)

West Fresno Ministerial Alliance Service

TIME: 6 pm

ADDRESS: Westside Seventh-Day Adventist Church 2750 S. MLK Jr. Blvd

Sunday, January 15

Gospel Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

TIME: 4 pm

ADDRESS: Westside Church of God 1424 W. California Ave.

Candlelight Peace Vigil

TIME: 6 pm

ADDRESS: Westside Church of God 1424 W. California Ave.

Monday, January 16

MLK Community March

TIME: 9:15 am - 10:45 am

ADDRESS: St. Johns Cathedral, 2814 Mariposa Ave

INFORMATION: Marchers assemble at 9:30 am. March begins at 10 am, stops at City Hall then proceeds to Veterans Memorial Auditorium.

Commemoration Program

TIME: 11 am

ADDRESS: Veterans Memorial Auditorium 245 Fresno St.