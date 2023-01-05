List of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in the Central Valley

Friday, January 13
Garlanding Ceremony
TIME: 11:45 am - 12: 45 pm
ADDRESS: Courthouse Park
Awards Program
TIME: 5 pm
ADDRESS: Fresno City Hall
Saturday, January 14
Clovis Police Department Community Breakfast
TIME: 9 am
ADDRESS: California Health Science University: 2500 Alluvial Ave.
INFORMATION: $5 per ticket (pre-payment required)
West Fresno Ministerial Alliance Service
TIME: 6 pm
ADDRESS: Westside Seventh-Day Adventist Church 2750 S. MLK Jr. Blvd
Sunday, January 15
Gospel Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
TIME: 4 pm
ADDRESS: Westside Church of God 1424 W. California Ave.
Candlelight Peace Vigil
TIME: 6 pm
ADDRESS: Westside Church of God 1424 W. California Ave.
Monday, January 16
MLK Community March
TIME: 9:15 am - 10:45 am
ADDRESS: St. Johns Cathedral, 2814 Mariposa Ave
INFORMATION: Marchers assemble at 9:30 am. March begins at 10 am, stops at City Hall then proceeds to Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
Commemoration Program
TIME: 11 am
ADDRESS: Veterans Memorial Auditorium 245 Fresno St.
INFORMATION: Join us in celebrating the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his contributions to community diversity and our enriched culture.