New Year's Eve celebration in the Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Businesses in the Tower District are ready for the influx of people making their way to the area to ring in the new year.

Thousands are expected to go out to the Tower District on Sunday night to ring in 2024.

Businesses said people have a lot to look forward to. And if you decide to go out, you'll want to be ready for long lines.

"The line is going to get long. One of the main things is once it gets close to time, everybody is going to be looking for a place, you know, they want to get there for the count down, they want to be there," said Vibez Lounge Manager, Vernon Robinson.

With so many people expected to be in the area, Robinson says safety is their priority.

"We want everyone to be comfortable here. And our team is very strong, and we do our best to look out for everybody," said Robinson.

Just down the street, Splash Nightclub is ready to celebrate in a very giving way.

"We're doing the balloon drop. We're doing a front balloon drop and then in the back, a dance floor balloon drop. We have VIP passes that will allow them to come back into the club throughout the whole year," said Splash Manager, Hector Covarrubias-Rios.

In addition to VIP passes, the balloons at Splash are stuffed with cash for people to grab when the clock strikes midnight.

Meanwhile, people say they are ready to welcome 2024. People are hopeful for what the new year will bring.

For some, it's the end of an era.

People said they wanted to ring in the new year at FAB nightclub. After eight years, the business announced it would close its doors for the last time.

The management at Splash and the Vibez Lounge says they are ready to assist anyone needing help getting home safely. They encourage people to be responsible and avoid drinking and driving.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.