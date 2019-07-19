Mobile home, car destroyed by fire in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames ripped through a mobile home and a car in Tulare County Friday morning.It happened just after 4 a.m. near Albert and Visalia Road in Exeter.When firefighters arrived, they found a double-wide mobile home up in flames. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to other homes.One person was inside the home at the time, but was able to make it out safely, officials say. The person suffered some smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital for treatment.The cause of the fire is under investigation.