Crews battle massive fire at recycling center in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters worked to contain a massive blaze that broke out at a Fresno County recycling center on Friday.

The fire broke out around 6 pm at SA Recycling near Chestnut and Golden State.

Authorities say it appears a large pile of metal and recycled appliances are burning.

The large plume of smoke could be seen for miles, as crews worked to knock down the flames.

Crews are taking a defensive approach to the blaze and no one has been injured.

The cause is still unknown.