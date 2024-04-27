WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Crews battle massive fire at recycling center in Fresno County

KFSN logo
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Crews battle massive fire at recycling center in Fresno County
Firefighters worked to contain a massive blaze that broke out at a Fresno County recycling center on Friday.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters worked to contain a massive blaze that broke out at a Fresno County recycling center on Friday.

The fire broke out around 6 pm at SA Recycling near Chestnut and Golden State.

Authorities say it appears a large pile of metal and recycled appliances are burning.

The large plume of smoke could be seen for miles, as crews worked to knock down the flames.

Crews are taking a defensive approach to the blaze and no one has been injured.

The cause is still unknown.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW