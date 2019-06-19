Modesto teacher dies in Yosemite rock climbing accident

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family and friends in Modesto remember a middle school teacher who died in a rock climbing accident inside Yosemite National Park.

Patricia Stoops, 57, died June 8 after suffering a blunt head injury.

She worked with special-needs children at Glick Middle School, but she was also an experienced and avid rock climber.

Stoops was leading a climbing group that included her boyfriend and three other people when she fell while rappelling off the central pillar of Frenzy, one of the most popular rock climbing lines inside the park.

The rock climbing community created a memorial page for Stoops on a website called Mountain Project.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yosemite national parkmodestoyosemitefallteacher
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News