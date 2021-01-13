Coronavirus

Wife sees husband's decline from COVID-19 through FaceTime

SURPRISE, Arizona -- Monique Horbaczewski's future is fading away as her husband Bob teeters on the verge of death.

Monique told KPNX that her husband, a fit 42-year-old father of three children who has no underlying conditions, is battling COVID-19.

"The ICU doctor told me that there's very little to hope and a lot that can go wrong," she said.

The Horbaczewski family contracted the coronavirus in December, but Bob is the only one who is still battling. He has been on a ventilator since Christmas.

SEE ALSO: Family ravaged by COVID-19 loses 3 loved ones in span of 3 weeks
EMBED More News Videos

A Southern California family is in mourning after three loved ones died in the span of three weeks.



"I feel like his status changes every hour," said Monique, adding she's been allowed to only communicate with Bob, still connected to life-sustaining tubes, through FaceTime.

"I promised him that, if he keeps fighting and he pulls through, that I will never take another kiss or another hug, even another fight for granted," she said. "I feel helpless. I feel like I can't, I can't help him."

Monique also admitted the thought of losing Bob would change her family.

"I wish it was me. He's the stronger parent - like our family would have been better off it had been me," she said crushingly. "Everyone tells me to be positive, which is great, I get. Positivity is a great thing. But I'm also trying to be realistic."

According to Monique, doctors said Bob will need a lung transplant to live, but needs to be stable enough for a surgery.

And in a heartbreaking coincidence, Bob is battling in the same hospital where he and Monique met. She said his mom works there as a nurse.

SEE ALSO: Teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says
EMBED More News Videos

Arnold Herrera was diagnosed last week with COVID-19 and was recovering at home, but his condition worsened hours after ringing in the new year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessarizonasocietycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19coronavirus testingfamilyu.s. & world
CORONAVIRUS
Report: More than $8B paid to criminals in CA EDD fraud
ICU capacities for Central California counties
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno's once-lively Tower District is now dark, silent, and struggling to survive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House considers 2nd impeachment of President Trump
3 inmates who escaped Merced County Jail arrested, hunt on for 3 others
COVID court closures could trickle down for Fresno County
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $750M after no winner
COVID-19 vaccination 'mega site' to open at Fresno Fairgrounds
Fresno's once-lively Tower District is now dark, silent, and struggling to survive
Report: More than $8B paid to criminals in CA EDD fraud
Show More
Rainbow Ballroom in downtown Fresno up for sale
Madera Co. needs volunteers to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Police investigating after 2 shot in Visalia
Missing stimulus checks, tax refunds: Could they be related?
3 displaced after fire damages east central Fresno home
More TOP STORIES News