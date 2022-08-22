Larger monkeypox vaccine clinic in the works for Fresno County

The Fresno County Health Department will ask the Board of Supervisors to approve a contract with a medical provider at a meeting on Tuesday.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A larger monkeypox vaccine clinic is currently in the works for Fresno County.

If given the green light, the health department says that the provider would be ready to have a monkeypox vaccine clinic by Wednesday.

Currently, the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission is one of five providers already giving out the monkeypox vaccine.

Julio Romero is the health services assistant director and says the EOC has administered more than 60 vaccines so far, and they are ready to expand to more locations.

The agency is also doing a lot of education outreach to help the community understand what monkeypox symptoms look like, and how to protect yourself.

Romero says during this type of outreach, they're also coming across some misconceptions about monkeypox and how it's spread, which they are making sure to address.

"It kind of just depends on who you are sexually involved with and the events or locations that you participate in," he said. "So just being aware of where has monkeypox kind of been in Fresno County and kind of staying away from those certain situations."

Health department data shows there are 13 confirmed cases of the monkeypox virus in Fresno County so far.

Currently, Fresno County has four clinics available to receive the monkeypox vaccine.

You can find a list of those locations here.