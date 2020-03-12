Monterey Bay Aquarium to shut down temporarily to prevent COVID-19 spread

The Monterey Bay Aquarium is closing temporarily to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.The aquarium wrote on its website that the closure is a precautionary measure to protect the health and safety of employees, volunteers, and visitors.The aquarium will remain closed to visitors through at least March 27, during which period its facilities will undergo deep-cleaning.Those who have tickets to visit the aquarium can contact the aquarium at 831-648-4800 to reschedule their visit or get their ticket cost refunded.There will still be a limited number of essential staff members who will work as usual to maintain the building and look after the animals, it said.