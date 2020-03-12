Coronavirus

Coronavirus: List of Valley events canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Months after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected, three cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Central Valley.

The outbreak has disrupted businesses and events worldwide, and now Valley leaders have begun canceling high-interest events in the community to stop the coronavirus from spreading.

Here's a list of events canceled or postponed from across the Valley:

JoJo Siwa concert

Nickelodeon star, YouTube sensation and pop singer JoJo Siwa has postponed her concert at the Save Mart Center to June 13.

Marjaree's Birthday Soirée

The annual fundraising event that celebrates the life of Marjaree Mason scheduled for Friday, March 27 is canceled.

Lynyrd Skynyrd concert

The classic rock band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, will reschedule its March 13 concert at the Save Mart Center. The group will be back in Fresno on August 14.

Anyone who bought tickets can request a refund at their original point of purchase.

FIRST Robotics Central Valley Tournament

Officials postponed the three-day event that showcases robots built and operated by high school teams in the Valley and across the state. Dates for a new tournament have not been released.

Central Valley Honor Flight

The Honor Flight Network has said that all Honor Flights have been grounded until April 30, 2020, due to concerns over COVID-19.

FresYES Fest

Downtown Fresno's biggest event of the year brought an estimated $1 million to the local economy and was expected to draw a crowd of 17,000. Organizers have canceled the festival and will try to hold it in October.

Peach Blossom Festival

The festival draws thousands of students from dozens of schools each spring to the university. It is the first time in 62 years the event will not take place.

