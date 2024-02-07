Fresno mother-daughter duo specializing in polymer clay earrings

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Claudia and Isabella, the mother-daughter duo behind "Morenita's Creations," are channeling their creativity into wearable artwork.

"I randomly get epiphanies of what I should make," Isabella said.

The 12-year-old doesn't look for trends -- she thinks about her community and what would best suit them.

Some showcase her love of watercolors, while others honor her culture.

Whether it's a holiday or an ode to their heritage, the eye-catching pieces make a statement.

"In our creations, we give a little of our Latino flair, so Dia de los Muertos for example, or things that remind us of growing up," Claudia said.

Claudia's family is from Guadalajara Jalisco.

"I wanted to capture some of the colors we see when we go and visit the pinks, the vivid blues," Claudia said.

The business started as a pandemic project.

"We tried baking, but it didn't turn out great and we tried painting, but I would get frustrated at the paints," Isabella said.

They found their passion in polymer clay and perfected their ability to treat, mold, paint and bake original pieces.

Initially, the single mom just wanted to show her kids how to give back to the community, gifting earrings to friends and donating to women's shelters.

"People that run away from situations, they don't even have a pack of clothes or earrings or anything," she said. "We want to create that confidence and that happiness when you open and you put on any of our creations."

Word spread just as much as the joy, so they gave business a try. That brought Claudia's son, Eric, into the mix for marketing and social media.

"I would definitely say that those skills have helped me get into USC," he said.

