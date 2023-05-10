Concerns for large mosquito population this summer in Central California

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mosquito bites can be irritating, but they can also carry diseases. That's why Kings County leaders want the public's help in reducing the number of mosquitoes seen this summer.

A wet spring and winter, flooding caused by snowmelt, and plenty of standing water are creating the perfect breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

"It's kind of unprecedented level of probably mosquito production, we're gonna see this year with all the water," said Michael Cavanagh, District Manager of Kings Mosquito Abatement District. "So there's a natural link, I think, to potential disease transmission, West Nile virus and some of the other diseases that mosquitoes carry."

Cavanagh said to protect yourself, use bug repellents and wear long sleeves and pants if you go out at dawn or dusk. As crews look for standing water and do treatments around the county, they're asking for the public's help finding those breeding grounds.

"We have a pretty comprehensive map of all the known breeding sources," said Cavanagh. "But in situations where they have high water years, you have reverse seepage and there areas that have water that may not have had them in the past."

Private companies said they're getting a lot more calls for treatments at homes and businesses.

"If it's something we can't dump the water out, what we call 'tip and toss', we'll go ahead and tread with a larvacide," said Kirk Gallenkamp, Mosquito Joe. "Then we work on the adults with a barrier spray, that's where we have a backpack fogger, we spray all the plants around the house, front yard, back yard, patio, patio furniture, open up the garage, we even spray inside there."

For those who can't afford or don't want mosquito abatement service, Gallenkamp said to make sure to get rid of standing water, which could be anything from water pooled on a tarp to a clogged drain pipe.

"Just kind of look for any source of where they like to hang out," said Gallenkamp. "Careful keeping lights on at night in dusk, they're attracted like anything else to the light."

Gallenkamp said mosquitoes are weak fliers so even using fans in your home can keep them at bay.

"That's why we do spray around the patio and the porch because they like that dead air and when you open that door that creates that vacuum that sucks them right in the house," said Gallenkamp.

He added if someone gets mosquito treatment and their neighbors don't, don't worry because even if the wind carries them into your yard they'll come into contact with the treatment.

People who get feasted on by mosquitos may be looking for ways to protect themselves and their properties.

"Oh, it's a huge difference, definitely especially when you got family that actually gets eaten and they swell up every time they get bit," said Michael Edgar, The Mug Owner.

Edgar gets mosquito abatement treatment for both his home and business.

"When we got it at the house at first and they ended up coming out to my shop here at The Mug, and ended up spraying the premise because we were getting a lot of mosquitoes coming in from the outside from the back and the front."

It's recommended you use bug sprays and wear long sleeves and pants if you plan to go outside at dawn or dusk..

That could protect you from getting bit and catching diseases mosquitos may be carrying.

"Unfortunately, the species that was going to be breeding in these flood-type waters is the exact species that transmits both West Nile and St. Louis encephalitis," said Cavanagh.