West Nile and St. Louis Encephalitis viruses detected throughout Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- West Nile and St. Louis Encephalitis viruses have been detected in several Valley communities.

Mosquitos that have tested positive for West Nile Virus have been found in five towns -- those include Fresno, Clovis, Sanger, Selma and Orange Cove.

Mosquitos carrying St. Louis Encephalitis have also been found in Fresno and Clovis -- that's according to the Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District.

To avoid getting bitten, the district highly recommends applying an EPA-registered insect repellant.

It's also recommended that you discourage mosquito breeding around your home by emptying any containers holding water at least once a week.

West Nile has been detected in every county in Central California this year -- except for Mariposa County.

Tulare County is the only one in the state with a confirmed human case so far this year.