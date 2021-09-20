deadly shooting

'Senseless act of violence': Fresno police say 17-year-old boy shot, killed Motel 6 security guard

Earlier in the night, there was a disturbance between some boys and girls, and Philip Frusetta had asked them to leave the motel.
Fresno police say 17-year-old boy shot, killed Motel 6 security guard

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police say a 17-year-old boy was the gunman who shot and killed a Motel 6 security guard last month.

The boy has been charged with murder and is in custody at the Juvenile Justice Campus.

The deadly shooting happened at Motel 6 Blackstone South in central Fresno on August 24. The victim, 24-year-old Philip Frusetta, was found by officers lying dead on the second-story landing of the motel, having been shot once in the chest.

Fresno police on Monday described the shooting as a 'senseless act of violence'.

Fresno police say earlier in the night, there was a disturbance between some boys and girls in the motel, and Frusetta had asked them to leave the property.

In 2019, Action News interviewed Frusetta and his then-2-year-old son Masen, shortly after the young boy's mother, Mina Serrano, was killed in a crash.

More TOP STORIES News