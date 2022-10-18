Porterville woman sentenced to 15 year to life for murder of her baby

Police arrested Angelica Castro in January 2018 after doctors found suspicious injuries on her 5-month-old daughter.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Porterville woman was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Tuesday.

Angelica Castro, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday.

She was charged for the death of her baby in May of 2019.

Police arrested her in January 2018 after doctors found suspicious injuries on her 5-month-old daughter.

RELATED: 21-year-old Porterville woman charged with murdering her baby

When officers initially questioned Castro, she claimed she might have accidentally hit the child while they were sleeping.

The doctor who tried to revive the baby later testified that a CAT scan showed the infant had multiple brain bleeds and skull fractures.

The story in the media player is from a previous story