mother's day

Breakfast-in-bed tray, family crafts for Mother's Day: HOW TO

If you're looking for a fun make-at-home Mother's Day surprise, look no further! Our friends at the Disney Parks Blog have shared everything you need to surprise mom with a "Happy Mother's Tray" of Disney Magic.

The "Happy Mother's Tray" features a variety of Disney DIY surprises, including how-to instructions for a Mickey bouquet, steps to create an inspiring Disney Mother's Day card as well as heartwarming Disney coupons. And to make Mother's Day extra special, they've including the recipe for Disney's famous Tonga Toast - the ultimate in decadent breakfast dishes.

Check out the video in the player above to see how to make Tonga Toast, a blissfully rich breakfast recipe that's the perfect Mother's Day treat. Click here to download the instructions and learn how to make a magical pop-up Disney balloon card.

The team at Disney Parks also shared a downloadable gift of special Disney coupons that includes free warm hugs, story time sessions and more. They're guaranteed to make mom smile and can even be turned into a fun magic moment by cutting and putting the pages together as an activity. You can download the free Mother's Day coupons at their ShopDisney.com page.

Click here to visit the Disney Parks Blog for even more Disney Magic Moments.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingdisneyfoodrecipemother's dayfun stuff
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOTHER'S DAY
Can see mom on Mother's Day? Send her an e-card
Sneak peek of Sunday's 'Disney Family Singalong:' WATCH
QUIZ: How much do you know about Mother's Day?
Romantic feud leads to Mother's Day murder, but who fired first?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police identify man found dead in central Fresno alley as father of 5
Central California coronavirus cases
California's Hispanic community hardest hit by COVID-19
CA legislative analyst projects deficits totaling up to $126 billion through 2024
Newsom signs executive order to provide mail-in ballots to voters during pandemic
Coalinga declares all its businesses 'essential'
Corcoran couple arrested for stealing identities, using them to buy cars
Show More
Unemployment rate rises to nearly 15%, highest since Depression
Gov. Newsom details rules for businesses opening in CA today
Woman searching for rightful owner of lost tribute to Fresno Navy pilot
Fresno donors raise over $1 million for local non-profits
Michael Bublé's Fresno concert rescheduled for February 2021
More TOP STORIES News