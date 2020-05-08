If you're looking for a fun make-at-home Mother's Day surprise, look no further! Our friends at the Disney Parks Blog have shared everything you need to surprise mom with a "Happy Mother's Tray" of Disney Magic.
The "Happy Mother's Tray" features a variety of Disney DIY surprises, including how-to instructions for a Mickey bouquet, steps to create an inspiring Disney Mother's Day card as well as heartwarming Disney coupons. And to make Mother's Day extra special, they've including the recipe for Disney's famous Tonga Toast - the ultimate in decadent breakfast dishes.
Check out the video in the player above to see how to make Tonga Toast, a blissfully rich breakfast recipe that's the perfect Mother's Day treat. Click here to download the instructions and learn how to make a magical pop-up Disney balloon card.
The team at Disney Parks also shared a downloadable gift of special Disney coupons that includes free warm hugs, story time sessions and more. They're guaranteed to make mom smile and can even be turned into a fun magic moment by cutting and putting the pages together as an activity. You can download the free Mother's Day coupons at their ShopDisney.com page.
Click here to visit the Disney Parks Blog for even more Disney Magic Moments.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Breakfast-in-bed tray, family crafts for Mother's Day: HOW TO
MOTHER'S DAY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News