MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Merced County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened just after 8 am on Applegate Road near Atwater Jordan Road just outside the city of Atwater.

Officers say the motorcyclist veered into an oncoming lane and crashed head-on with a pick-up truck.

The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.