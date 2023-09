Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in East Central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist has been hospitalized following a traffic collision involving a car in East Central Fresno.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Lansing Way and Renn Avenue.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and are waiting to hear their status.

