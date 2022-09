A tranquilizer was used to capture the animal and it was taken to be released back into the wild.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A mountain lion was spotted and removed from Visalia.

Visalia Police say they responded to the area of Porter Avenue and Fairway for reports of a mountain lion in the area around 1 am Sunday.

A tranquilizer was used to capture the animal and it was taken to be released back into the wild.