A resident in Madera County was shocked to see a large animal casually roaming passed by their home.

Mountain lion caught on camera in Tesoro Viejo in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A resident in Madera County was shocked to see a large animal casually roaming passed by their home.

Security camera footage captured the moment a mountain lion strolled by Saturday night around 11 pm in Tesoro Viejo.

It's unclear if there were any more sightings of the big cat