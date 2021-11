MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just in time for the cool season, the North Valley is getting a new pho restaurant.Mr. Pho is getting ready to open soon at Highway 59 and Buena Vista in Merced.The spot at Fahren's Park Plaza was left empty when Subway shut down.Signs are up, and work is underway to get the restaurant ready for customers.The specialty is pho, which is a Vietnamese soup.Customers will also be able to enjoy other dishes, including banh mi and Thai tea.The owners do not have an exact opening day scheduled yet but say it's happening soon.