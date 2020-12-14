Education

Merced Union High School District closing schools, returning to distance learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced Union High School District will be pausing in-person learning and returning to distance learning starting on Wednesday, December 16.

District officials say they are not being forced to close but are doing so because fewer students and staff are coming to campuses.

Schools will reopen and students can return to in-person learning on January 19, 2021.

Superintendent Alan Peterson says they knew the closures would be possible as the holidays neared, but they stayed hopeful it would not come down to this. He added that the schools, "are simply unable to operate under the current circumstances."

Merced County is currently under a stay-at-home order as ICU capacity availability dipped below 15% in the San Joaquin Valley region.

As of Monday afternoon, Merced County has six ICU beds available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationmerced countyeducationcoronavirus californiacoronavirusonline learning
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News