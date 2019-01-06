WORKER DEATH

Law enforcement reminds ag workers to take precaution following fatal industrial accident

'My dad loved everyone unconditionally:' daughter of killed farm worker says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
As investigators look into what led up to the death of two workers at a Fresno County farm, Sheriff's deputies are stressing how incidents like this can be avoided.

"Everybody makes mistake you just want to make sure you're following all the proper protocols that should help eliminate the things that could get you injured or killed," said Lieutenant Frances Devins.


it was just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday when sheriff's deputies were called to Vista Verde farms and Stanislaus and Harlan, to find two workers killed after being trapped under the arm of an almond shaker.

RELATED: 2 men killed in industrial accident at ranch in Fresno County

"The machine shaker arms weren't functioning properly ad one of the workers had gone under the machine to fix the hoses for the hydraulic lines and the arms fell down and crushed them," Lieutenant Devins said.

Family members have identified one of the victims as 66-year-old Arnold Torres.


His daughter Jessica says the Avenal native was a well-known foreman on the northside and with more than 50 years experience in the ag industry she's still trying to process how something like this could have happened.

"My dad loved everyone unconditionally. He would help anyone that would ask him," Jessica said on the phone. "He knew the steps to take he always took precaution he was always careful."

Cal Osha is handling the investigation to see if there were any safety violations leading to the accident.
