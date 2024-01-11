Fresno police officer hospitalized, given Narcan after arresting suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer was hospitalized after he was possibly exposed to a substance while arresting a suspect on Thursday afternoon.

Fresno police say officers arrested a man with warrants around 1 pm near Kings Canyon and Peach.

While taking the suspect to the Fresno County Jail, one of the officers began to feel sick.

Officials say the officer pulled over and passed out.

The officer was given Narcan and taken to the hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Investigators say they believe the officer might have been exposed to a substance on the suspect's clothing.