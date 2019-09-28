NAS Lemoore has a new skipper - Captain Douglas Peterson

By
LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Captain David James delivered a heartfelt and occasionally humorous goodbye to Navy officers on Friday, during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Lemoore.

James is moving on to a new Navy post in the nation's capitol after serving as the base's commanding officer for nearly three years.

"It gets hot, it gets dusty sometimes. Sometimes it even rains. But it's the best place in the world for the mission, and the best community support I have ever seen in the Navy anywhere," James said.

Commander of Navy Region Southwest Rear Admiral Bette Bolivar encouraged the new commanding officer to make every moment in command count-because time flies by.

Captain Douglas Peterson, a decorated F-18 pilot, takes over as the base's 26th Commanding Officer during a period of unprecedented growth- associated with the arrival of the Navy's 5th generation aircraft, the F-35.

"We've welcomed the F-35 here. We've already transitioned one squadron. We're bringing in more squadrons. We're building hangars, we're improving facilities. This base is going to hold well over 60% of the strike fighter community in the Navy," Peterson said.

Peterson says a Marine squadron will transition next, and another Navy squadron after that.

Within the next couple of years, they'll start building a new hanger for the F-35s.

As more squadrons arrive and more jobs become available, Peterson expects several thousand more people at the base, which, eventually, will require new and improved infrastructure.

Captain Peterson says he'd like to expand on outreach efforts with the surrounding community, outside of the air show.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lemoore
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plane crashes onto Highway 99, pilot has minor injuries
9-year-old missing from Fresno foster home
CUSD teacher placed on leave after 5th grader says he cut her hair
Gap is bringing 1,200 jobs to the Fresno area
Snoop Dogg's 10-day-old grandson dies
Online meetup in Fresno County ends with 1 man dead, 4 arrested
Cyclist killed: Teen driver has prior record
Show More
Deadly party: Man held to answer for second-degree murder
Skydiver killed after veering off course, slamming into big rig
Va. 6th grader claims classmates pinned her down, cut dreadlocks
'OK' hand gesture, bowl cut added to hate crime list
16-year-old football player lifts car off trapped neighbor
More TOP STORIES News