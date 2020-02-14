NASA astronaut, NCSU alum Christina Koch reunites with dog after record-breaking 328-day mission on ISS

RELATED: NASA astronaut, NCSU alum Christina Koch describes adjusting to life back on earth
In a Facebook video Koch posted Thursday, the dog stands at the door waiting for Koch to come home.
When Koch opens the door, the dog jumps on her and showers her with affection.
"Not sure who was more excited," Koch wrote in her post. "Glad she remembers me after a year!"
Koch said she got her dog from the Humane Society and named it "Little Brown Dog," or LBD for short.
Koch has spent more time than any other woman in space. She also made history during her 328-day mission by taking part in the first all-female space walk.
WATCH: Koch reflects on her time on the International Space Station