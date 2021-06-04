National Donut Day 2021: Freebies and deals from Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and more

Donut Day falls on the first Friday of June each year.
Dunkin' is celebrating by giving out a free donut with any beverage purchase.
It donut get better than this. Come celebrate #NationalDonutDay with us TODAY and get a free donut with any beverage purchase! pic.twitter.com/E8ptlckpiq— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) June 4, 2021
They have also released a line of National Donut Day merchandise including clothing and totes available here.
The #NationalDonutDay merch collection is HERE! 🍩🙌 Designed for donut fans by donut fans.— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) June 3, 2021
Visit: https://t.co/Cu81G5zT48 pic.twitter.com/eofdqZM3eW
Krispy Kreme is offering every customer a free doughnut of their choice. It's limited to one per person and only valid in-shop and drive-thru, not for online orders. In addition to National Doughnut Day, guests who have received a COVID vaccination shot are still eligible for one free Original Glazed doughnut.
🎉🥳 Celebrate #NationalDoughnutDay with any doughnut FREE! 🍩 Yes, ANY #doughnut, for no dough! IN SHOP TODAY ONLY! #krispykreme— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 4, 2021
Participating US & CAN shops on Friday 6/4 ONLY, while supplies last! Limit one per person. Not valid for online orders. Info https://t.co/kM57AWU2he pic.twitter.com/op25MlXRlY
Duck Donuts is offering a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut at their stores. No purchase necessary.
Who's joining us for #NationalDonutDay this Friday?! A free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut for each guest who visits us in-store. No purchase necessary! 🥳 https://t.co/03UN8eK70B— Duck Donuts (@DuckDonuts) June 1, 2021
DiGiorno, the frozen pizza company, is also getting into the Donut Day fun. They are holding a sweepstakes where you can win a DiiGiornut - a pizza-donut mashup. To enter, you reply to their tweet with #Sweepstakes. The full rules are here.
Want to be one of the lucky few to try a DiGiornut?— DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) June 4, 2021
Reply with #Sweepstakes to enter for a chance to win!
No Purchase Nec., Entrant must be 18+ in US and DC, ends 11:59 PM EST 6/4/2021. Limit 1 entry.
Rules: https://t.co/TgEYzitTAP pic.twitter.com/3IF4pqp01Q
