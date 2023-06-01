National Donut Day: Freebies, discounts at Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and more spots

Donut. Doughnut. Either way, it means many shops are celebrating with freebies and discounts.

The first Friday in June marks National Donut Day! Or as some places call it -- National Doughnut Day!

Donut. Doughnut. Either way, it means many shops are celebrating with freebies and discounts.

Dunkin' is offering its customers a free donut with the purchase of any beverage at participating stores.

At Krispy Kreme, you get a free doughnut of your choice -- no purchase necessary, in shop, drive thru, and online - and limit one per person.

Krispy Kreme is also offering a $2 Original Glazed dozen with any dozen purchase in-store or online.

Duck Donuts is offering a free cinnamon sugar donut. The offer is good for in-shop only.

And finally, anyone who purchases a donut via the Tim Hortons app or website will receive a free donut on their next order.