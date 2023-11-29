Nearly $250k raised for Lindsay 1-year-old battling rare cancer

In a fight for his life, a toddler from Lindsay is battling a rare form of cancer thousands of miles from home.

With a 20 percent survival rate, Mario's parents aren't giving up hope as they have faith in his resiliency.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A GoFundMe page for a toddler from Linsday battling a rare form of cancer is nearing its goal.

More than $220,000 has been raised in just one day to help Mario Sanchez's family with the costs of treatment. The dramatic increase in support came from author and influencer Sharon McMahon.

In March of this year, one-year-old Mario Sanchez was diagnosed with malignant rhabdoid cancer, a rare childhood tumor that typically starts in the kidneys.

The aggressive cancer was categorized as stage four and Mario has a survival rate of 20 percent past the age of five.

After his diagnosis, Mario's parents made the difficult decision to quit their jobs and move Mario and his 2-year-old sister across the country from Lindsay, California to Boston, Massachusetts to seek treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

