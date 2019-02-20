A recent gang shooting stunned neighbors after gunmen sprayed a West Shaw Estates alleyway with bullets.It was just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday when police were called to a shooting outside of a party on Fairmont and Marks."These 2 victims were standing in the carport area when a dark sedan rolled up in the alleyway. and began shooting at them," said Lt. Mark HudsonIt's unclear how many shots were fired but both victims were transported to Community Regional Medical Center with several gunshot wounds.In 2018 police responded to five shots fired calls. For 2019 there have been 2 shots fired calls -- including Tuesday's."We have strong evidence that leads us to believe the victims are gang members they're actively involved in a gang feud I the moment and were working with magec and our detectives who investigate the criminal side of this," said Burke Farrah.Northwest district commander Captain Burke Farrah says they're also working with neighborhood organizations like the HOPE Coalition, West Shaw Neighborhood Association and Neighborhood Watch."There's a lot of really good things happening on the ground here and it's a shame when a few individuals mar that great work," Farrah said.What was once considered a dangerous neighborhood took strides to turn itself around after residents like John Martin decided enough was enough.The Neighborhood Watch Captain has lived in the West Shaw estates for almost two decades.He says even though his interaction with police has been retaliated against he stood his ground, bringing his neighbors on board."A lot of people were getting tired of not being able to let their kids even play safely out here the crime rate was high," Martin said.They're working with the new management company, Regency, to secure the neighborhood.He added the company has hired armed security and is in the process of installing surveillance cameras."All these cameras are also going to be linked directly to the Fresno Police Department," he said.The search continues for the suspects involved last seen driving away in a dark-colored Sedan.Police say all officers working in this district will be patrolling this area heavily.