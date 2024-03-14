New businesses coming to northwest Fresno shopping center

Developers say 11 new stores will be open by this summer.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The list of options for shopping and dining is expanding in Northwest Fresno.

Crews were seen turning dirt on a new space for businesses in the Marketplace at El Paseo on Wednesday.

Developers of the shopping center say when built out, the space will include Paris Baguette, The Joint Chiropractic, Teriyaki Madness, Capriotti's and Roll 'Em Up Taquitos.

Shoppers like Michael Whitfield say the expansion is exciting.

"They got all the good stores you like to go to. It just makes it convenient. You don't have to go to Fashion Fair," said Whitfield.

Current businesses are also eager to welcome new retailers.

Anh Das opened her all-natural Boba cafe in October.

Even before she opened, she noticed the growth in the Northwest Fresno area.

"When the first time I came here, the theater wasn't here. To see how many businesses are here and to see how busy it's getting here, it's really exciting," Das explained.

Das is grateful to be in this retail space. She says the store managers in the area have created a community with one another.

The community is exactly what Fresno City Council member Mike Karbassi hopes people feel when they are at the shopping center.

He says the city has invested $140 million into Veterans Blvd., which helps with traffic flow for shoppers and nearby neighborhoods.

"We have people coming from Madera to shop in Fresno. We capture that revenue. But we also have families in the area that can walk there, that can drive there, and that can work, live and play in the area," said Karbassi.

