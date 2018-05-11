CRIME

New photos released of truck possibly involved in homicide

EMBED </>More Videos

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office released new photos Friday of a truck they believe may have played a role in a double homicide.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office released new photos Friday of a truck they believe may have played a role in a double homicide last December in Northwest Fresno.

88-year-old Cynthia Houk and her daughter, 55-year-old Jennifer Dupras, were found shot to death at a home on N Colonial Avenue, near W Escalon Avenue.

The new pictures show a white crew cab Chevy pickup truck with some distinctive features including alloy rims, a tow hitch, a toolbox in the bed and a decal sticker on the rear portion of the bed.

Based on information uncovered during the investigation, detectives have reason to believe the person driving the truck may have been involved in the homicides.

RELATED: Former Washington Elem principal is one of two people found dead in Fresno

RELATED: Kingsburg woman speaking for first time about murder of mother and grandmother

No arrests have been made in this case.

Detectives are asking the public to contact them if they recognize the truck and may know of its driver.

You are asked to contact Sheriff's dispatchers at (559) 600-3111, Detective Juan Galindo at (559) 600-8215, or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
double homicidedouble murderhomicideFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News