New photos released of truck possibly involved in homicide

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office released new photos Friday of a truck they believe may have played a role in a double homicide last December in Northwest Fresno.88-year-old Cynthia Houk and her daughter, 55-year-old Jennifer Dupras, were found shot to death at a home on N Colonial Avenue, near W Escalon Avenue.The new pictures show a white crew cab Chevy pickup truck with some distinctive features including alloy rims, a tow hitch, a toolbox in the bed and a decal sticker on the rear portion of the bed.Based on information uncovered during the investigation, detectives have reason to believe the person driving the truck may have been involved in the homicides.No arrests have been made in this case.Detectives are asking the public to contact them if they recognize the truck and may know of its driver.You are asked to contact Sheriff's dispatchers at (559) 600-3111, Detective Juan Galindo at (559) 600-8215, or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.