A new tool for Merced County residents identifies road closures and storm resources

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new map for Merced County residents has been unveiled, giving residents a look at where road closures and storm resources are located in the county.

The public map is called Perimeter and is maintained by Merced County First responders.

Officials with the Merced County Emergency Operations Center say the map will show current road closures due to flooding as well as shelters for potential evacuees.

The map is free, and no sign-up is required.

Officials say the website will only be updated during emergency events, such as flooding, earthquakes, etc.

The Merced County Emergency Operations Center will notify the public when an event triggers the activation of the Perimeter application.