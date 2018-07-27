CALIFORNIA

News station forced to evacuate while on air due to Carr Fire

The Carr Fire continues it's destruction in Northern California and a local news station found themselves right in the middle of it. (KFSN)

REDDING, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Carr Fire continues its destruction in Northern California and a local news station found themselves right in the middle of it.

The staff at KRCR had to evacuate their Redding station while providing live coverage of the flames.

News anchors Allison Woods and Tamara Damante were broadcasting live Thursday night when employees were told to leave the station. Damante's last words before the station went off the air were, "please evacuate everyone and stay safe".

So far the Carr Fire has burned more than 44,000 acres and is only three-percent contained and has already destroyed 65 structures.
