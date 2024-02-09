Fresno Unified asking for feedback in superintendent search

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified wants to hear from you as it looks for its next superintendent.

After seven years, Bob Nelson is stepping down from the district to become a professor at Fresno State's Kremen School of Education.

Nelson's last day is July 31st.

Before then, the Board of Education will host several listening sessions to get feedback from parents, staff, and the community.

Seven meetings will be spread out throughout the district on Tuesday February 20th and Wednesday February 21st.

They will be held in the cafeteria at several schools within the district.

In addition to the listening sessions there is also be an online survey available.