NFL offers to cancel preseason games, sources tell ESPN

An NFL logo is seen on a goalpost pad before an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

During talks with the NFL Players Association on Monday night the league offered to cancel all preseason games this summer, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to ESPN, players had been pushing for no preseason games this year, while the NFL was hoping to play two games instead of four.

A source told ESPN's Dan Graziano that the league is also offering players a longer training camp acclimation period which is closer to what the union proposed.

ESPN reports the NFLPA has not yet informed the league whether it will accept the proposal.

Earlier Monday, the league said players will be tested daily for the coronavirus for at least the first two weeks of training camp, per the league's new testing protocols.
