QB&A with David Carr: Different era for quarterbacks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new NFL season kicked off Thursday with the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs going head to head.

The NFL's return means a new season of QB &A on Action News.

This year, sports director Stephen Hicks will be joined weekly by Fresno State legend David Carr.

Carr talked about his first impressions of watching the current Bulldogs take the field with quarterback Mikey Keene.

"I thought he did fantastic. It's obviously always hard to go in and, as a new quarterback, get the team to believe in you," explained Carr. "That's one of the hardest things you do at any level, especially in college football, especially when you're coming in as a transfer."

Carr also discussed Jake Haener, who was not at practice with the Saints on Thursday as he started his six-game suspension.

The former Bulldog quarterback was suspended after violating the league's substance policy.

"A lot of times, it's just safer to just kind of stay as clean as you possibly can and not take that stuff," said Carr. "That's probably exactly what happened to Jake. He probably unknowingly took something, and unfortunately, he's gonna be suspended for it."

The quarterback position has changed from when Carr made his debut.

"The defensive ends are too fast," explained Carr. "They make a lot of plays, but you can utilize the quarterback in the run game and really gain a tactical advantage."

