Fresno police introduce new K9 in honor of 17-year-old Nick Kauls

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The friend of a Fresno teen murdered in 2018 is ensuring that his memory lives on.

Seventeen-year-old Nick Kauls was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Old Fig Garden.

Bailey Feeney, Nick's friend and fellow San Joaquin Memorial High student, fundraised for the department that helped catch Kauls' killer.

Fresno police K9 handler Kris Keener and his K9 partner Farris found Joseph Espinosa hiding in a dumpster while running from officers. Last November, Espinosa was convicted for Kauls' murder.

Feeney raised and donated more than $28,000 to help with funding for a new K9 for the department.

After months of training with his K9 handler Matt Vincent, K9 Nick, a three-year-old Belgian Malinois, was put into service in late 2021.

The department says the money raised by Feeney and other students at San Joaquin Memorial went directly toward K9 Nick's training.

"The life and name of Nick Kauls will now forever be a part of the FPD K9 unit," Fresno police officials wrote in a social media post.

