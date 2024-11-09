Nonprofit offering a unique approach to homelessness in Tulare County

People who faced a devastating decision are now getting help in Tulare County.

Nonprofit offering a unique approach to homelessness in Tulare County People who faced a devastating decision are now getting help in Tulare County.

Nonprofit offering a unique approach to homelessness in Tulare County People who faced a devastating decision are now getting help in Tulare County.

Nonprofit offering a unique approach to homelessness in Tulare County People who faced a devastating decision are now getting help in Tulare County.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- People who faced a devastating decision are now getting help in Tulare County.

Local nonprofit Salt and Light has transformed the lives of several families who were at risk or experiencing homelessness in Goshen.

Founder Adrianne Hillman says the journey that started half a decade ago has been challenging but worth every long night.

"I think every person craves belonging; I think it's part of our human experience. Me personally, I experienced some things that were not belonging and painful and I think that really informed the passion piece for me," said Hillman.

She says one of the goals of the organization was to provide permanent housing.

This Fall, The Neighborhood Village, with 50 homes, opened in Goshen, and after a long process for applicants, their lives have taken a positive turn.

Mothers, fathers, grandparents and children now finding hope.

"And they know they are going to have a warm meal at night and a warm bed to sleep in. There is just no better feeling in the world. There just isn't."

Hillman says this affordable space is the first of its kind in California.

"Paying rent, following community rules and also following civil law. So, really finding people who would do best in this environment," said Hillman.

For Edward Falcon, moving in and providing a safe space for his teenage son after losing his home amid the pandemic has been a blessing.

"A year and a half ago, sleeping in my car and being homeless, that is the hardest thing in the world to swallow," Falcon explained.

He likes to play basketball with the kids in the community and appreciates the support he receives to better his life.

"One thing they made clear to all of us is that we are all at different levels of our recovery, of our rebuilding, of our new life, and we are all growing in different ways," said Falcon.

Hillman says she and her team are determined to make a difference in Tulare County and beyond.

"Working here has filled a hole in my own heart."

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.