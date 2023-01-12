Planada residents grappling with aftermath of devastating flooding

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- People living in the North Valley community of Planada are still trying to recover from the last round of heavy rain.

Steady rainfall throughout Monday caused Miles Creek to overflow into a drainage canal, leaving streets, homes, and businesses flooded.

Ernesto Lira woke up to his apartment surrounded by two feet of water.

"I get out of my bed and I put my feet down and just water all from the bathroom all the way," Lira recalled.

The power has been out in Planada for days. With an evacuation order still in place on Wednesday, the town has mostly emptied out.

As the flood water continues to drain out, residents and business owners are getting a better view of the damage left behind.

Water swept away an ice chest that was sitting outside of Broadway Market, carrying it a quarter mile down the road.

The foundation of the playground at the local park was wrecked by the flood.

The Flores family was allowed to return to their flood damaged home to grab medication and equipment for their special needs son.

They say water penetrated through every entrance, leaving their furniture and carpets soaked.

While their landlord figures out what to do next, the family will be staying a hotel in Merced.

Sandbags weren't enough to keep a foot of water from getting into the Mercado Latino.

The owner and workers used headlamps as their only light source as they mopped up the water on Wednesday.

Down the street, a foot of water had also seeped into Deanna Adame's hair salon.

Like many others in Planada, she doesn't have flood insurance for the building.

"It is just going to be sad figuring out how to start over, ya know?" Adame said.

A deputy escorted her back into town to grab the supplies and products she needs to keep working out of another salon.

"I've got rent to pay and health issues and things like that that I have to be able to afford," explained Adame.

