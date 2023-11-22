Big rig crash causes 6-mile backup on Northbound Interstate 5 near the Grapevine

Officers say the far two right lanes, starting south of Grapevine Road, have reopened.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Northbound Interstate 5 near the Grapevine is experiencing major backup following a big rig crash Wednesday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol says the big rig was carrying 15-foot metal poles when it lost its load, spreading across all lanes. Officers say the far two right lanes, starting south of Grapevine Road, have reopened.

Crews are actively working to clean up the debris.

CalTrans says traffic is backed up over six miles and growing. Caltrans cameras near the scene of the crash show traffic at a near standstill.

This comes one day before Thanksgiving, traditionally one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and to not work their way through traffic.