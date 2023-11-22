WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Big rig crash causes 6-mile backup on Northbound Interstate 5 near the Grapevine

Officers say the far two right lanes, starting south of Grapevine Road, have reopened.

Marc Anthony Lopez Image
ByMarc Anthony Lopez KFSN logo
Wednesday, November 22, 2023 9:27PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC30 Central CA | Action News

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Northbound Interstate 5 near the Grapevine is experiencing major backup following a big rig crash Wednesday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol says the big rig was carrying 15-foot metal poles when it lost its load, spreading across all lanes. Officers say the far two right lanes, starting south of Grapevine Road, have reopened.

Crews are actively working to clean up the debris.

RELATED: ABC30 Live Traffic Tracker

CalTrans says traffic is backed up over six miles and growing. Caltrans cameras near the scene of the crash show traffic at a near standstill.

This comes one day before Thanksgiving, traditionally one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and to not work their way through traffic.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW